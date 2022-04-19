SHPING One Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

