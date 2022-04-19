Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Drops By 25.9%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 34,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.