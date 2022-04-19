Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Drops By 25.9%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 34,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
