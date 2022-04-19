Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Drops By 27.9%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,344. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

