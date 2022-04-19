Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Decreases By 24.3%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBH opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.56. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $222.22.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.