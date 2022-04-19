Short Interest in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Drops By 24.3%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 43,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

