Short Interest in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Decreases By 30.7%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SLVM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $40.04.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.