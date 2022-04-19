Short Interest in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Decreases By 30.7%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SLVM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

