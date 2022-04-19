Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Increases By 25.0%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 400,508 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 422,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 572,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,000.

SMIH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 3,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

