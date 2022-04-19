Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Drops By 30.5%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 825,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 191.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $42.19.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Radware (Get Rating)
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

