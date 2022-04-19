Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Drops By 30.5%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 825,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 191.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Radware by 12.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 33.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $17,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

