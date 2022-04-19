Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Decreases By 26.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 156,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 29,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of -0.52. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

