Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Drops By 26.0%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.
ORRAF stock remained flat at $$2.70 on Tuesday. Orora has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
