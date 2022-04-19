Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Drops By 26.0%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.

ORRAF stock remained flat at $$2.70 on Tuesday. Orora has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

