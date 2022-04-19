Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Expands By 35.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,676 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,679. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

