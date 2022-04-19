Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Declines By 24.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAQC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

