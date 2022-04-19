Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Expands By 28.6%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MYTAY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.75. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.
