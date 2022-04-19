Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Declines By 28.0%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,087,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Tuesday. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

