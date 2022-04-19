Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declines By 26.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBCSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €79.00 ($84.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($93.55) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.