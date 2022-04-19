Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Grows By 34.6%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 699,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

