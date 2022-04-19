Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 21.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $26.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.