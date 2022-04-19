Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Declines By 22.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.9 days.

Shares of IPOAF stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

