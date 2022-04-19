Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Grows By 32.9%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Gerdau stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

