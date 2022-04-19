Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Decreases By 23.2%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FBP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 82,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,983. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

