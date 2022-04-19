Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Decreases By 27.8%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMLZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLZF opened at $1,125.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,155.92. Emmi has a twelve month low of $1,030.00 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

