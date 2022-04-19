Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Drops By 23.5%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 834,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of ELVT stock remained flat at $$2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,519. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $93.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $74,430 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $5,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 129,879 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 879,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

