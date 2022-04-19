Short Interest in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Drops By 23.7%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

eHealth stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,688. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. eHealth has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in eHealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

