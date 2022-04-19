Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Drops By 22.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 17,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $47,948,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DASH traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. 105,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

