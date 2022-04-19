Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Drops By 23.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,190 shares of company stock valued at $59,764,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. 16,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,503. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.85. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

