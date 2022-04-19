Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Decreases By 30.9%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CRKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James decreased their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 42,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

