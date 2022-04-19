Short Interest in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Declines By 29.3%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLIR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

