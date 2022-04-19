Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Declines By 28.8%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

