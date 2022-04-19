Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Declines By 28.8%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
