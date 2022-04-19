Short Interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Expands By 37.4%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 2,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

