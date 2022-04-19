Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Increases By 31.4%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 363,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

