Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Decreases By 26.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,426. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

