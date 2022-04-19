Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Decreases By 25.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing stock traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

