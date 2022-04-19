Short Interest in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Increases By 33.7%

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Y traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $837.28. The stock had a trading volume of 313,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.89. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

