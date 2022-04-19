Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Increases By 26.8%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AIRS stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

