Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Decreases By 26.2%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,076,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 5,524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,529.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

