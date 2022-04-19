Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $60.19

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.19, but opened at $55.59. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 4,673 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

