SHIELD (XSH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. SHIELD has a market cap of $105,982.80 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,320.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07499069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00274783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00815230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00614440 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00385432 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

