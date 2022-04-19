ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.
NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
