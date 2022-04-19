ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.84.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $16.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.45. 15,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.59, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.