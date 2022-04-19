Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

