Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

