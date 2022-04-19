SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Barclays PLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMHI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 36,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,332. SEACOR Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

