Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Schroders has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.57) to GBX 3,544 ($46.11) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.00) to GBX 3,720 ($48.40) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 3,850 ($50.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,792.75.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

