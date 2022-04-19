SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $29,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.76. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.