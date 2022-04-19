Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SVFD opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Save Foods (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens.

