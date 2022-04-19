Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sasol by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

