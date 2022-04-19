Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.26. 55,022,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,713,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.73 and a 200 day moving average of $369.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

