Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,339 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 911,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

