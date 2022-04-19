Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PFE traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 32,680,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,607,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

