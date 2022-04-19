Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,154 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $5.49 on Tuesday, reaching $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,887. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,452 shares of company stock worth $55,879,978 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

